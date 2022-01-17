Font (FONT) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Font has a market capitalization of $521,051.96 and $6,261.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

