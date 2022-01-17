Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 138,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 389.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

