Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,691,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.