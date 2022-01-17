Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,700 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.41.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $176.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

