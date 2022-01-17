Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,400 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

NYSE:EMN opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

