Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 16,100 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $9,451,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

