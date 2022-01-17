Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $170.77 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

