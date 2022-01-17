Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,800 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 152,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

