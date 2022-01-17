Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

