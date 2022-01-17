Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

