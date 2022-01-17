Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 176,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 47.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

