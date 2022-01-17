Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6,502.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.09% of B2Gold worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 633,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 273,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in B2Gold by 27.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 79.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 335,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

