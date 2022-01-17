Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

