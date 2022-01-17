Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $420.48 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

