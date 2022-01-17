Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.06.

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.50 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

