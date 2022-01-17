Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.58 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

