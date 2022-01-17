Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.