Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,700 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $229.99 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $222.75 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

