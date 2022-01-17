Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 78,100 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

