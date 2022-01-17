Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.