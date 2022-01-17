Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.