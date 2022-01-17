Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.79.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

