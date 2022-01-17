Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 1,144,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,290. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
About FOX
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.