Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 1,144,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,290. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FOX by 70.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

