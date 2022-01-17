Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 22,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 56,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.88%.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
