Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 22,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 56,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 69.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

