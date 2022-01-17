Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

