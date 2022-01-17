Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 334,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

