Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE FMS traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 334,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
