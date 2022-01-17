Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €42.30 ($48.07) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.63 ($0.72) during trading on Monday, reaching €37.36 ($42.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,067,239 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.65. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.