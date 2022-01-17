Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Up 11.5%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

