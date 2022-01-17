Function X (FX) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $298.75 million and $560,234.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.97 or 1.00070836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00090709 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00722732 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.

