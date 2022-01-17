FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,042.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $28,604.62 and $63,042.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $37.88 or 0.00089808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

