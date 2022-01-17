FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Truist Securities

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE T opened at $27.18 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

