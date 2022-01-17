FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Persimmon in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $7.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.21.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from 3,268.00 to 2,897.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,128.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $71.28 on Monday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

