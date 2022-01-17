FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

EQX stock opened at C$8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.53 and a 52-week high of C$13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

