FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.