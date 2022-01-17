FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Increased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

