FY2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $99.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $105.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

