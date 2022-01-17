FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

