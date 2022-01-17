FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Reduced by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

