FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

