FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $304,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

