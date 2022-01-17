FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

