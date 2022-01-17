FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.37. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

