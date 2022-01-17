FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.93 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

