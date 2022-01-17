FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AVIR opened at $7.30 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.