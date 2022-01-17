FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.29 on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

