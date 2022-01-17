FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Truist Securities

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

PDCE opened at $56.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $1,208,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

