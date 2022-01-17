FY2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.82. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.69.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.