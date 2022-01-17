FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

