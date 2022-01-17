FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $67.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

