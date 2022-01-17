FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

DAN stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

